Last week the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School administration sent the following letter to parents in response to an incident that occurred Thursday.
“Unfortunately there was a physical altercation involving two of our students which ended up being broadcast on social media. Because we live in an age where it seems nearly everyone possesses the technological capability to broadcast events, it probably isn’t too surprising that many people have viewed this and come to their own conclusions as to what that event was, what it says about both those who participated and those who watched and recorded, not to mention what it says about the place where parents send their children to learn,” Principal Ryan Jensen said in the letter.
“As the 6-12 principal of WHA, I would ask that you take some pause before assuming this video gives you the answers to those questions or allows you to jump to any conclusions. I can’t go into specifics regarding this particular event, but I can tell you the school has investigated and continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Law enforcement has been notified and is actively involved. There are school consequences for these behaviors and those consequences have been and will continue to be applied to individuals associated with the incident as the school deems appropriate.
“We believe we have systems in place to provide a safe, supportive, and collaborative environment at WHA. We are not perfect, but we also do not take incidents such as this lightly. Our goal remains for all students, staff, parents, and community members to feel this is a safe place for children.”
As of Tuesday morning, no more information was available. The Walker Police Department is handling the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.