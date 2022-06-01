Memorial Day weekend traditionally has been about honoring those service members who are no longer alive, family get-togethers and barbecues, and for many school districts commencement for graduating seniors.
Friday night the Class of 2022 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte and Northland schools began the next chapter in their lives.
WHA graduation
Thirty-five 12th-graders at WHA School, their families, school administrators and board members gathered in the high school gymnasium for a ceremony that took about 45 minutes.
Commencement also included recognizing all graduates with honors, both the Honor and Traveling songs performed by Rod Northbird, speeches given by two graduates, presentation of diplomas and the traditional tossing of motor boards.
Breanna Vinkemeier, who gave the Looking Back speech, talked about her memories growing up with her twin sister Brooke, walking into WHA School for the first time as a first-grader, her favorite teachers who made a positive impact on her life and something her grandpa told her.
“At the time I didn’t really understand what he meant by that, but now I think I do. Life goes by in a blink of an eye. Everywhere we go we make impacts on people and strangers. Treat people the way God does, with love and kindness and put your best foot forward with a full and happy heart. Every single person in this case, classmates and teachers, are put into our lives for a reason. We may not know what the reasons are but each and every one of us impacted each other’s everyday lives,” Brianna said. “There are so many memories that we all shared as the Class of 2022, that we won’t forget and make our class special. Although this may seem like a ‘goodbye,’ it’s simply the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, even though we may just want five more minutes of this chapter.”
Carson Strosahl gave the Looking Forward speech, and at first he struggled with what he was going to say because each graduate isn’t looking forward to the same thing.
“For some, it may be college, for others it may be work. We all now have the freedom to do what we want with our lives, and it is entirely up to us.”
In closing his five-minute speech, Carson said only worry about what you can control. “It’ll be your small decisions on things that you can control that shape the majority of your life, no matter what you may think. And if you want to make a change in your life, start small. Small, consistent decisions will make the changes you desire. This is true in every facet of your life — your education, your career and in your personal life. Over time it will make a difference, I can promise you that.”
After each graduate received their diploma, Principal Ryan Jensen gave a closing before presenting the class. “Each of you has so many things that you can do. Each of you deserves to go and continue to write your story.”
Laporte graduation
Family and friends packed Wildcat Arena to see the 11 graduates receive their diplomas.
The 30-minute service also included three speakers and the awarding of scholarships.
Speakers included Superintendent Kim Goodwin, elementary teacher Jeannie Koneene and Valedictorian Morgan McDougall.
Goodwin, who is retiring at the end of the school year, delivered the Welcome address. “How high will you fly and where will you land. What mark will you make on your community?” she asked the graduates, leading into a quote from George Washington Carver. “‘How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving and tolerant of the weak and the strong. Because someday in life you will have been all of these.’ I wish all of you peace and happiness in whatever you choose to do.”
Koneene, who first met the seniors back when they were fifth-graders — her first class as a teacher, was asked by the class to give the Greetings address. She began by taking a selfie with the graduates, and then over the next five minutes talked about her time she spent as their teacher that also included in the sixth- and seventh-grades.
“Now on to dreaming big. You have all shared your dreams with me because I asked you to write a bucket list in 2018, which I kept. Looking back at these bucket lists, every single one of you put down a travel list. So travel. I encourage you to see the world and be able to say, ‘Bucket List, check!” she stated. “So in five, 10, 20 years you will come back to Laporte School and tell us about those amazing adventures and all the bucket checks you have crossed off.”
The final speech was given by McDougall, which was short and sweet.
“Some of us may not know what we are going to do, and school wasn’t easy for others, but none of us could have done this without our friends, our family and our teachers,” she said. “To my fellow graduates, we did it. I am proud of you and all of us. It wasn’t easy, and sometimes it wasn’t pretty but we’re here. Congratulations. Tesla!”
