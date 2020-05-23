Megan Benjamin
St. Catherine University Dean’s Scholarship (4 years at @ $24,000), $96,000
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $750
Knights of Columbus Scholarship, $600
Sacred Heart/St. Agnes Catholic Church Scholarship, $500
Connor Craven
WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000
Walker American Legion Scholarship, $2500
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
WHA Education Association Scholarship, $750
Keith Wayne Ogle Natural Resources Scholarship, $500
Willow Damar
Walker American Legion Scholarship, $2500
Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $1000
Charles J. Beckman Speech Scholarship (Winegar Family), $700
WHA All School Reunion Scholarship, $300
Justine Day
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
U of M Morris Class of 2024 Achievement Scholarship (4 years at $500), $2000
Richard Samuel Reese Memorial Scholarship, $200
Grant DeVries
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
Cass County 40 & 8 Nursing Scholarship (4 semesters @ $500), $2000
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Brian Koria Scholarship, $750
Jayda Dickson
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
Charles J. Beckman Speech Scholarship (Winegar Family), $700
Sourcewell Board of Directors Scholarship, $565
Taffae/Spaniol Nursing Scholarship, $500
Thomas Hansen
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
Alexander Hein
U.S. Air Force Academic Benefit Package, $84,240
Heidi Johnson
WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500
Trevor Johnson
Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500
Wesley Johnson
U.S. Marine Corps Academic Benefit Package, $180,000
Joshua Kuhlman
WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000
Jack Piche & Les Nielsen Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000
Harbor Freight Fellows Program Scholarship, $1250
George Kight Memorial Scholarship, $1000
Molly Massar
Walker American Legion Scholarship, $2500
Mary Ann Norton Art Scholarship, $1000
Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $1000
Charles J. Beckman Speech Scholarship (Winegar Family), $700
Senior Leech Lakers Scholarship, $500
Laporte/Benedict VFW Scholarship, $250
Forrest Merten
Knights of Columbus Scholarship, $600
Hannah Morris
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
Bailey Nornberg
Minnesota National Guard Academic Benefit Package, $84,000
Montgomery G.I. Bill Academic Benefit Package, $14,400
Rachel Pitt
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
Ed Sauer Memorial Scholarship, $1500
Anderson Family Resorts Scholarship, $1000
Beltrami Electric Cooperative Scholarship, $1000
Union Congregational Church Memorial Scholarship, $1000
U of W Eau Claire Chancellor’s Scholarship, $1000
Walker Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship, $1000
FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $750
Congress of Minnesota Resorts Scholarship, $500
Walker Lions Scholarship, $500
Brianna Raddatz
U of M Duluth Best of Class Scholarship (4 years at $6000), $24,000
Arvig Communications Scholarship (4 years at $750), $3000
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
U of M Duluth 2020 Scholarship, $2020
Friends of Sanford Health Scholarship, $1500
Virginia M. Twetten Memorial Scholarship, $1500
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Graduating Senior Scholarship, $1000
Essentia Health Scholarship, $1000
Harold G. Sherbrooke Math Scholarship (Winegar Family), $1000
Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, $1000
Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $1000
FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $750
WHA Education Association Scholarship, $750
Bank and Insure Forward Scholarship, $500
Walker Lions Scholarship, $500
Mary E. Paskvan English/Language Arts Scholarship, $300
Shelby Ramirez
Woman Lake Book and Thimble Club Scholarship, $2000
Michael T. Bergmann Leadership Scholarship (Winegar Family), $1000
Senior Leech Lakers Scholarship , $500
PEO Scholarship, $500
Tanner Rivard
WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000
WHA Education Association Scholarship, $750
FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $500
Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500
Wilkening Memorial Scholarship, $500
Jonathan Schultz
WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000
M State Community and Technical College Scholarship, $500
Baylor Short
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
Benjamin Strandlie
Michael E. Kerrigan Instrumental Music Scholarship (Winegar Family), $1000
WHA Education Association Scholarship, $750
FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $500
Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship, $500
WHA All School Reunion Scholarship, $300
Payton Week
FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $500
Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500
Laneasha Williams
Mary Ann Norton Scholarship, $1000
Brittney Wolter
Walker American Legion Scholarship, $2500
Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Graduating Senior Scholarship, $1000
Donald B. Graham Spanish Scholarship (Winegar Family), $1000
Walker Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship, $1000
FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $750
Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500
Longville Lions Scholarship, $500
Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship, $500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.