Megan Benjamin

St. Catherine University Dean’s Scholarship (4 years at @ $24,000), $96,000

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $750

Knights of Columbus Scholarship, $600

Sacred Heart/St. Agnes Catholic Church Scholarship, $500

Connor Craven

WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000

Walker American Legion Scholarship, $2500

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

WHA Education Association Scholarship, $750

Keith Wayne Ogle Natural Resources Scholarship, $500

Willow Damar

Walker American Legion Scholarship, $2500

Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $1000

Charles J. Beckman Speech Scholarship (Winegar Family), $700

WHA All School Reunion Scholarship, $300

Justine Day

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

U of M Morris Class of 2024 Achievement Scholarship (4 years at $500), $2000

Richard Samuel Reese Memorial Scholarship, $200

Grant DeVries

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

Cass County 40 & 8 Nursing Scholarship (4 semesters @ $500), $2000

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Brian Koria Scholarship, $750

Jayda Dickson

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

Charles J. Beckman Speech Scholarship (Winegar Family), $700

Sourcewell Board of Directors Scholarship, $565

Taffae/Spaniol Nursing Scholarship, $500

Thomas Hansen

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

Alexander Hein

U.S. Air Force Academic Benefit Package, $84,240

Heidi Johnson

WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500

Trevor Johnson

Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500

Wesley Johnson

U.S. Marine Corps Academic Benefit Package, $180,000

Joshua Kuhlman

WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000

Jack Piche & Les Nielsen Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000

Harbor Freight Fellows Program Scholarship, $1250

George Kight Memorial Scholarship, $1000

Molly Massar

Walker American Legion Scholarship, $2500

Mary Ann Norton Art Scholarship, $1000

Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $1000

Charles J. Beckman Speech Scholarship (Winegar Family), $700

Senior Leech Lakers Scholarship, $500

Laporte/Benedict VFW Scholarship, $250

Forrest Merten

Knights of Columbus Scholarship, $600

Hannah Morris

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

Bailey Nornberg

Minnesota National Guard Academic Benefit Package, $84,000

Montgomery G.I. Bill Academic Benefit Package, $14,400

Rachel Pitt

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

Ed Sauer Memorial Scholarship, $1500

Anderson Family Resorts Scholarship, $1000

Beltrami Electric Cooperative Scholarship, $1000

Union Congregational Church Memorial Scholarship, $1000

U of W Eau Claire Chancellor’s Scholarship, $1000

Walker Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship, $1000

FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $750

Congress of Minnesota Resorts Scholarship, $500

Walker Lions Scholarship, $500

Brianna Raddatz

U of M Duluth Best of Class Scholarship (4 years at $6000), $24,000

Arvig Communications Scholarship (4 years at $750), $3000    

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

U of M Duluth 2020 Scholarship, $2020

Friends of Sanford Health Scholarship, $1500

Virginia M. Twetten Memorial Scholarship, $1500

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Graduating Senior Scholarship, $1000

Essentia Health Scholarship, $1000

Harold G. Sherbrooke Math Scholarship (Winegar Family), $1000

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, $1000

Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, $1000

FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $750

WHA Education Association Scholarship, $750

Bank and Insure Forward Scholarship, $500

Walker Lions Scholarship, $500

Mary E. Paskvan English/Language Arts Scholarship, $300

Shelby Ramirez

Woman Lake Book and Thimble Club Scholarship, $2000

Michael T. Bergmann Leadership Scholarship (Winegar Family), $1000

Senior Leech Lakers Scholarship    , $500

PEO Scholarship, $500

Tanner Rivard

WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000

WHA Education Association Scholarship, $750

FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $500

Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500

Wilkening Memorial Scholarship, $500

Jonathan Schultz

WHA Career and Technical Education Scholarship (4 semesters @ $2500), $10,000

M State Community and Technical College Scholarship, $500

Baylor Short

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

Benjamin Strandlie

Michael E. Kerrigan Instrumental Music Scholarship (Winegar Family), $1000

WHA Education Association Scholarship, $750

FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $500

Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship, $500

WHA All School Reunion Scholarship, $300

Payton Week

FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $500

Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500

Laneasha Williams

Mary Ann Norton Scholarship, $1000

Brittney Wolter

Walker American Legion Scholarship, $2500

Good Citizen Scholarship, $2100

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Graduating Senior Scholarship, $1000

Donald B. Graham Spanish Scholarship (Winegar Family), $1000

Walker Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship, $1000

FNB North Community Service Scholarship, $750

Longville Area Community Foundation Scholarship, $500

Longville Lions Scholarship, $500

Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship, $500

