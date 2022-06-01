Kai Ashmore

WHA Career & Tech Scholarship    $10,000

(4 sem. @ $2,500)

WHA Wall of Honor Scholarship    $1,000

Claire Biessener

Akeley Lions Club Scholarship    $1,000

First National Bank North Community Scholarship    $500

Hackensack Legion Auxiliary #202 Scholarship    $500

   

Morgan Biessener

Union Congregational Church Scholarship    $1,000

Akeley Lions Club Scholarship    $1,000

Keith Wayne Ogle Natural Resources Scholarship    $500

First National Bank North Community Scholarship    $500

Timberland Dirt Devils Scholarship    $500

Hackensack Legion Auxiliary #202 Scholarship    $500

Gabrielle Cairns

Good Citizen Scholarship    $4,880

Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship    $2,500

Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship    $1,000

Walker Sons of the American Legion Scholarship    $1,000

Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship    $1,000

Harold G. Sherbrooke Math Award    $1,000

Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship    $500

Madison Carpenter

Royale and Eleanor Arvig Scholarship     $3,000

(4 sem. @ 750)

Essentia Health Scholarship    $1,000

Gabrielle Daigle

Roger C. Strandlie Vocal Music Award    $1,000

Lacey Erickson

Crow Wing Power Scholarship    $1,000

Longville Lions Scholarship    $1,000

Mitchell Freimark

Virginia M. Twetten Memorial Scholarship    $1,500

Walker Sons of the American Legion Scholarship    $1,000

Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship    $500

Riley Johnson

WHA Career and Technical Edu. Scholarship    $10,000

(4 sem. @ 2,500)

Malorie Knox

Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship    $2,500

Ed Sauer Memorial Scholarship Fund     $1,500

American Legion Auxiliary of Laporte    $250

Imare Myers

Wha Career and Technical Edu. Scholarship    $10,000

(4 sem. @ 2,500)    

Cass Cty. 40 & 8 Locale 714 Scholarship    $1,500

Mary Ann Norton Scholarship    $1,000

Wall of Honor Scholarship    $1,000

Wilkening Memorial Scholarship    $500

Kali Oelschlager

George Kight Athletic Scholarship    $1,000

Lowell Lynch Scholarship Teamsters Union Local No. 320    $1,000

Hackensack-Walker Knights of Columbus Scholarship    $600

Knights of Columbus Scholarship    $600

Dietz Family Scholarship    $500

First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship    $500

St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Church Scholarship    $500

Erika Rand

 Good Citizen Scholarship    $4,880

 PEO Scholarship    $500

 Senior Leech Lakers    $500

 Walker UCC Church Scholarship    $500

 WHA All School Reunion    $300

Katie Sagen

Good Citizen Scholarship    $4,880

Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship    $2,500

Western Telecommunications Alliance Arvig Scholarship    $2,000

Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship    $1,000

Akeley Lions Club Scholarship    $1,000

Donald B. Graham Spanish Award    $1,000

Union Congregational Church Scholarship    $1,000

Wall of Honor Scholarship    $1,000

First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship    $750

Knights of Columbus Scholarship    $500

Senior Leech Lakers Scholarship    $500

St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Church Scholarship    $500

Walker Lions Scholarship    $500

Allyson Sea

Good Citizen Scholarship    $4,880

Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship    $2,500

Women Lake Book and Thimble Club Scholarship    $2,000

Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc.    $1,250

Akeley Lions Club Scholarship    $1,000

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Scholarship    $1,000

Mary Ann Norton Art Scholarship    $1,000

Walker Rotary Club    $1000

Walker Education Association Scholarship    $750

First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship    $750

Knights of Columbus Scholarship    $500

St. Agnes Catholic Church Scholarship    $500

Walker Lions Scholarship    $500               

Marissa Shearen

Michael E. Kerrigan Instrumental Music Scholarship    $1,000

Akeley Lions Club Scholarship    $1,000

 

 Adam Smith

Knights of Columbus Scholarship    $600

St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Church Scholarship    $500

Jacob Smith

Akeley Lions Scholarship    $1,000

First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship    $500

Knights of Columbus Scholarship    $500

St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Scholarship    $500

Abigale Strandlie

Good Citizen Scholarship    $4,880

Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship    $2,500

Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship    $1,000

Michael T. Bergmann Leadership Award    $1,000

Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship    $1,000

Walker Rotary Club    $1000

WHA Wall of Honor Scholarship    $1,000

First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship    $750

Bank Forward Scholarship    $500

WHA All School Reunion Scholarship     $500

Walker Education Assoc. Scholarship    $500

Walker Lions Scholarship    $500

Carson Strosahl

Good Citizen Scholarship    $4,880

Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship     $2,500

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Scholarship    $1,000

Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship    $1,000

WHA Wall of Honor Scholarship    $1,000

Walker Lions Scholarship    $500

Brooke Vinkemeier

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Scholarship    $1,000

Rayna Wood

Knights of Columbus Scholarship    $600

St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Church Scholarship    $500

