Kai Ashmore
WHA Career & Tech Scholarship $10,000
(4 sem. @ $2,500)
WHA Wall of Honor Scholarship $1,000
Claire Biessener
Akeley Lions Club Scholarship $1,000
First National Bank North Community Scholarship $500
Hackensack Legion Auxiliary #202 Scholarship $500
Morgan Biessener
Union Congregational Church Scholarship $1,000
Akeley Lions Club Scholarship $1,000
Keith Wayne Ogle Natural Resources Scholarship $500
First National Bank North Community Scholarship $500
Timberland Dirt Devils Scholarship $500
Hackensack Legion Auxiliary #202 Scholarship $500
Gabrielle Cairns
Good Citizen Scholarship $4,880
Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship $2,500
Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship $1,000
Walker Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $1,000
Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship $1,000
Harold G. Sherbrooke Math Award $1,000
Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship $500
Madison Carpenter
Royale and Eleanor Arvig Scholarship $3,000
(4 sem. @ 750)
Essentia Health Scholarship $1,000
Gabrielle Daigle
Roger C. Strandlie Vocal Music Award $1,000
Lacey Erickson
Crow Wing Power Scholarship $1,000
Longville Lions Scholarship $1,000
Mitchell Freimark
Virginia M. Twetten Memorial Scholarship $1,500
Walker Sons of the American Legion Scholarship $1,000
Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship $500
Riley Johnson
WHA Career and Technical Edu. Scholarship $10,000
(4 sem. @ 2,500)
Malorie Knox
Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship $2,500
Ed Sauer Memorial Scholarship Fund $1,500
American Legion Auxiliary of Laporte $250
Imare Myers
Wha Career and Technical Edu. Scholarship $10,000
(4 sem. @ 2,500)
Cass Cty. 40 & 8 Locale 714 Scholarship $1,500
Mary Ann Norton Scholarship $1,000
Wall of Honor Scholarship $1,000
Wilkening Memorial Scholarship $500
Kali Oelschlager
George Kight Athletic Scholarship $1,000
Lowell Lynch Scholarship Teamsters Union Local No. 320 $1,000
Hackensack-Walker Knights of Columbus Scholarship $600
Knights of Columbus Scholarship $600
Dietz Family Scholarship $500
First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship $500
St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Church Scholarship $500
Erika Rand
Good Citizen Scholarship $4,880
PEO Scholarship $500
Senior Leech Lakers $500
Walker UCC Church Scholarship $500
WHA All School Reunion $300
Katie Sagen
Good Citizen Scholarship $4,880
Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship $2,500
Western Telecommunications Alliance Arvig Scholarship $2,000
Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship $1,000
Akeley Lions Club Scholarship $1,000
Donald B. Graham Spanish Award $1,000
Union Congregational Church Scholarship $1,000
Wall of Honor Scholarship $1,000
First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship $750
Knights of Columbus Scholarship $500
Senior Leech Lakers Scholarship $500
St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Church Scholarship $500
Walker Lions Scholarship $500
Allyson Sea
Good Citizen Scholarship $4,880
Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship $2,500
Women Lake Book and Thimble Club Scholarship $2,000
Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc. $1,250
Akeley Lions Club Scholarship $1,000
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Scholarship $1,000
Mary Ann Norton Art Scholarship $1,000
Walker Rotary Club $1000
Walker Education Association Scholarship $750
First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship $750
Knights of Columbus Scholarship $500
St. Agnes Catholic Church Scholarship $500
Walker Lions Scholarship $500
Marissa Shearen
Michael E. Kerrigan Instrumental Music Scholarship $1,000
Akeley Lions Club Scholarship $1,000
Adam Smith
Knights of Columbus Scholarship $600
St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Church Scholarship $500
Jacob Smith
Akeley Lions Scholarship $1,000
First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship $500
Knights of Columbus Scholarship $500
St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Scholarship $500
Abigale Strandlie
Good Citizen Scholarship $4,880
Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship $2,500
Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship $1,000
Michael T. Bergmann Leadership Award $1,000
Walker American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship $1,000
Walker Rotary Club $1000
WHA Wall of Honor Scholarship $1,000
First National Bank North Comm. Scholarship $750
Bank Forward Scholarship $500
WHA All School Reunion Scholarship $500
Walker Education Assoc. Scholarship $500
Walker Lions Scholarship $500
Carson Strosahl
Good Citizen Scholarship $4,880
Walker Legion Spencer Ross Post 134 Scholarship $2,500
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Scholarship $1,000
Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship $1,000
WHA Wall of Honor Scholarship $1,000
Walker Lions Scholarship $500
Brooke Vinkemeier
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Scholarship $1,000
Rayna Wood
Knights of Columbus Scholarship $600
St. Agnes/Sacred Heart Church Scholarship $500
