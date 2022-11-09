Of the three area school districts holding elections, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School has four new school board members and Laporte three.
Shannon Pfeiffer topped the field with 2,141 votes followed by Ben Jacobson 1,955 and Keane Johnson 1,485.
Tristan Ehlenfeldt won the two-year seat left vacant by a resignation with 2,912 votes.
Kimberley Gendron finished with 1,400 votes and Samantha Bialozynski 1,156.
No incumbents filed for re-election.
One two-year seat and three four-year seats were on the ballot at Laporte School
Re-elected to the two-year seat was Joe Jorland with 642 votes, while Courtney Weber with 524 votes, Karl Beck with 445 and Andrew Graham with 432 votes become first-time board members.
At Northland Community Schools in Remer, five candidates were vying for three seats.
Incumbents Tyler Seifert with 1,323, Aaron Ammerman with 1,263 votes and Bill Wake with 1,199 all won re-election. The other candidates were Dave Kitchenhoff with 745 and James Dahl with 603 votes.
All results are unofficial until they are canvassed.
