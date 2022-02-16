The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Activities Department is planning to honor the 2021 Wolves’ State Volleyball team that finished fourth last November during halftime of the Feb. 25 varsity boys’ basketball games against Verndale.
The school will also be recognizing and honoring the Akeley High School Volleyball team who qualified for the 1984 State Tournament, and the Walker-Hackensack High School Volleyball team who finished third at the 1978 state tournament.
Everyone from all three of these teams is invited to attend this evening’s events. Following the game, there will be refreshments served in the commons and an opportunity for these former athletes to visit and relive their success, as well as visit with other people who may choose to stick around.
Former head volleyball coaches Anne Pavlik and Jim Lien have begun to reach out to their former athletes, but WHA is asking the public’s help in spreading the word. If you were involved with any of these teams, or are able to get a hold of anyone who was part of these historic teams, please pass along the invite.
Come to WHA High School Feb. 25 around 7:30 p.m. for a formal recognition of these accomplishments. Contact WHA Activities Director Travis Hensch if you have any questions at (218) 547-4216.
