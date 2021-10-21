The WHA Spanish Club will hold its annual fruit sale through Nov. 5. Delivery date is Nov. 30.
• Oranges (88 per case) — full case, $37; half case, $18.50
• Grapefruit (40 per case) — full case, $45; half case, $22.50
• Mixed fruit (44 oranges, 20 grapefruit) — full case, $41.
To place an order, contact one of these Spanish Club members: Abi S., Keegan J., Sophia L., Katie S., Alexa J., Ally S., Savannah L., Kara O., or Gwen D.
Or call instructor Patty Knight at (218) 547-4224.
Checks should be made out to WHA Spanish Club.
