A disturbing incident where a couple of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley students mocked the death of George Floyd took place Friday at the school.
A picture was posted on social media along with a caption that was shared among alumni and others.
Principal Ryan Jensen posted on Facebook that administration acted swiftly to deal with the situation and those involved.
“The photograph demonstrated a lack of racial sensitivity and awareness of its hurtful nature. As soon as we became aware of the posting, we acted swiftly to deal with the situation and those involved. We believe this behavior is not representative of the communities we serve and we will continue to work with students to provide a school environment where all students feel safe and respected.”
Superintendent Eric Pingrey was asked about the incident Monday.
“The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District became aware of an incident occurring in a classroom on Friday. The District took immediate action after the teacher reported the incident to administration. In compliance with Federal and State educational privacy laws, the District and its employees cannot provide any further information regarding this matter or its response.
“The District takes incidents of student misconduct seriously and responds appropriately in compliance with the student conduct code and applicable laws governing student discipline,” Pingrey added.
Pingrey was also asked how many students were involved and what punishment they face, but he said he is not allowed to give out that information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.