In his fifth year at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA), Superintendent Eric Pingrey has accepted a new job in Idaho for the 2021-22 school year.
Pingrey, a first-time superintendent, was hired at WHA after applying for the superintendent’s position at Virginia School District in northern Minnestoa.
Recently Pingrey applied for two positions in Idaho where he was a finalist for both. He first accepted the position at Idaho Falls School District 91, but while still in negotiations for his contract, he decided to turn down the job where he was approved with a 3-2 vote by the school board. Instead he accepted the position with McCall-Donnelly School District 421 in western Idaho, where he was unanimously approved.
The Pilot-Independent staff reached out to Pingrey for comment, but he did not respond.
The news is an unexpected turn of events for WHA, which had struggled to find a superintendent for close to a decade before Pingrey was hired in 2016. During those years, the WHA School Board rehired a former and retired superintendent for a few years, bought out another superintendent’s contract early, and relied on interims.
