Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Superintendent Eric Pingrey announced at the Feb. 10 board meetimg that the school district will take possession of 9.4 acres of property located south of Walker on the former Ah-Gwah-Ching campus.
A Level 4 special education facility will be built on the site, serving special education students from WHA and surrounding school districts. The land agreement will be finalized at the end of February.
A level 4 facility serves learners who receive education programs in public separate day school facilities, including students for more than 50 percent of the school day, in a specially designed facility or program for special education students only.
Pingrey also mentioned that new policy updates will be coming soon as well as new policies regarding in-school discipline to be reviewed this spring.
PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported on a drill focused on school security. A.L.I.C.E. stands for Alert Lockdown Inform Counter and Evacuate. The drill was described as age appropriate and differs slightly from elementary to middle to high school students, all with similar goals to keep students and staff safe.
McGowan attended a Sourcewell workshop with 6-12 Principal Ryan Jensen and staff that focused on aspects and strategies for leading a High Reliability School. She and Jensen also attended a Sourcewell Advisory Council meeting and the Leadership Academy.
At the Minnesota Elementary Principal Association conference, four presenters spoke on topics ranging from student interventions, child development, and building a culture that starts with the student and carries through the school itself.
Jensen attended the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals winter conference where sessions included school law, equity, teacher evaluation and work-based learning.
Community Ed/AD Director Travis Hensch recognized student athletes Tommy Hansen and Bri Raddatz for being nominated for the Minnesota State High School League’s AAA award (Academics, Arts and Athletics).
Raddatz also achieved the 2,000 point mark in her high school basketball career while teammate Megan Benjamin passed the 1,000 point mark.
Hensch noted that the athletics department is interviewing coaching candidates for junior high track and golf. He also mentioned that both the girls and boys are at the top of their respective sections. Winter community education classes include baking, swimming, essential oils and a candlelight ski night at Shingobee Hill.
Consent agenda items included resignations/retirements from Cathy Ebinger, elementary teacher; Carol Kueber, speech language pathologist; Bradley Johnson, art teacher; and Laurie Weidenborner special education teacher.
New business included lane changes for staff including Melanie Leger BA plus 30 to BA plus 40; Darin Schultz BA plus 10 to MA; Kathy Weiderin MA to MA plus 10; Alison Seeger BA to BA plus 20; Terra Campbell BA plus 10 to BA plus 20.
The 2020/2021 school-year calendar was approved, and a donation from the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce, Hackensack Giving Tree for $1,000, was accepted.
