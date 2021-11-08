For the first time since 1978, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s volleyball team is heading to the State Tournament.
The Wolves dominated rival Pine River-Backus in three sets for their 18th straight five-set match win without dropping a set Saturday afternoon in Crosby.
WHA jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set on their way to a 25-9 win. The Tigers, who were swept in three games earlier in the season at Walker, scored the first two points of the second set. The Wolves scored 10 of the next 12 points to take control on their way to a 25-13 win.
The Wolves got off to a strong start in the third set to take an 11-5 lead. The Tigers whittled the lead down to 17-14, but WHA scored three of the next four points on their way to a 25-17 win.
The Wolves recorded 11 kills in the first set, did not have a serve error and had four ace serves. In the second set, WHA had nine kills, three aces, but did have three serve errors.
In the third set, the Wolves had 15 kills with senior Kali Oelschlager having seven. Seniors Katie Sagen and Ally Sea each had four. Abi Strandlie, the fourth senior on the team, finished with 38 total assists.
The Wolves open the State Tournament Thursday at 7 p.m. facing Legacy Christian Academy at the Xcel Center.
