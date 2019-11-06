A capital project levy that will fund technology improvements and district vehicle replacement, including school buses at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, was easily passed by voters Tuesday night.

Of the 1,133 votes cast at the three polling locations and by absentee ballots, 842 voted for the levy referendum.

In Walker 479 people voted yes and 117 no; 182 voted yes in Hackensack and 63 no; 109 yes in Akeley and 59 no; and in absentee ballots 72 voted in favor of the levy and 52 no.

There are 5,108 registered voters who live in the school district.

