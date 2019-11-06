A capital project levy that will fund technology improvements and district vehicle replacement, including school buses at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, was easily passed by voters Tuesday night.
Of the 1,133 votes cast at the three polling locations and by absentee ballots, 842 voted for the levy referendum.
In Walker 479 people voted yes and 117 no; 182 voted yes in Hackensack and 63 no; 109 yes in Akeley and 59 no; and in absentee ballots 72 voted in favor of the levy and 52 no.
There are 5,108 registered voters who live in the school district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.