Once a fire breaks out in your home, you will have seconds to make important decisions about putting out the fire, escaping from the building, and calling the fire department. There will not be time to learn how to do any of these things in the moment, so preparation is key.
We’ll explain in more detail below, but what’s important here is knowing your way around both a fire extinguisher and your home. Every door and window should be considered an exit option if possible.
Fire extinguishers
Having a few fire extinguishers4 in your home can help you stop small fires before they have the chance to spread and burn out of control. To make sure that the extinguishers will work when you need them, follow the steps below.
How to choose and store a fire extinguisher:
Be sure to get the correct fire extinguishers for the type of fire you’re likely to encounter in your home. For most normal home use, this is an ABC dry chemical fire extinguisher.5
Make sure that your fire extinguishers are properly charged by using the gauge or test button to check the pressure.
Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to replace or recharge your fire extinguishers.
Install the extinguishers near an exit, away from heat sources and high enough up on the wall that adults can access them but not small children.
Review the instructions once a year, since there won’t be time to learn how to use your extinguishers in the event of a fire.
Before using a fire extinguisher:
Check that everyone else is out of or leaving the home.
Make sure someone has already called the fire department.
Confirm that the fire is small and not spreading, with very little smoke.
Keep your back to an exit that you can use quickly.
How to use a fire extinguisher:
Follow the PASS system:
Pull the pin.
Aim low at the base of the fire.
Squeeze the handle slowly.
Sweep the nozzle side to side.
If you follow the PASS system and the fire does not die down immediately, drop the extinguisher and get out of the house.
Fire escape plan
A small fire in the home can rage out of control in an instant. In most cases, you only have two minutes to exit the home. A home security system with professional emergency response monitoring like ADT can make sure the fire department is alerted, but that doesn’t keep everyone safe as the fire spreads. Learn more about ADT’s pricing for professional monitoring.
Designing and practicing a fire escape plan can prevent injury and loss of life if the worst should happen. This sort of home fire drill doesn’t have to be a somber and depressing event, but it’s also not a good idea to make a game out of it, especially if there are small children in the home.
How to make a home fire escape plan:
Have at least two ways out of each room.
Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily.
Identify secondary routes outside (windows leading to adjacent rooftops, collapsible ladders deployed from upper-story windows, etc.).
Establish a designated meeting space outside that is a safe distance away from the building.
If you live in a multistory building, always plan on using the stairs or the fire escape, never an elevator.
Practice:
With everyone in the household both at night and during the day, twice a year
Testing door handles to check if they’re hot before opening them
Closing doors behind you
The “stop, drop, and roll” method, for if you catch fire
Getting out, closing your eyes, covering your mouth, and crawling low to the floor
Teach children:
To never hide during a fire
How to get out on their own if nobody can help them
Pro Tip:
Always keep exits clear of furniture, toys, and other clutter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.