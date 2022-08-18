Bemidji artist Bradley Hadrava won the Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of Lake Trout and Cisco, and Minneapolis artist Melissa Mickelson won the walleye stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a walleye. Both contests happened virtually Aug. 4.
In the trout and salmon stamp contest, which had 10 eligible submissions, there was a tie for runner-up. Mark Pearce of Blaine won with a digital printing of a rainbow trout and Josh Evan of Mapleton won with an acrylic painting of a brook trout.
In the walleye stamp contest, which had nine eligible submissions, the runner-up was Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with an acrylic/colored pencil submission of a walleye. Third place went to Thomas Kutschied of Longville with an oil painting of a walleye.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to purchase walleye for stocking in Minnesota’s lakes. Revenue from trout and salmon stamps, which are required for anglers ages 18-64 who fish in designated trout water or possess trout, is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work. Visit the stamp page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Stamps) for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.
