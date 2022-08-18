Bemidji artist Bradley Hadrava won the Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of Lake Trout and Cisco, and Minneapolis artist Melissa Mickelson won the walleye stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a walleye. Both contests happened virtually Aug. 4.

In the trout and salmon stamp contest, which had 10 eligible submissions, there was a tie for runner-up. Mark Pearce of Blaine won with a digital printing of a rainbow trout and Josh Evan of Mapleton won with an acrylic painting of a brook trout.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments