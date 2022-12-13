PINE RIVER — The community is invited to join in a Winter Solstice gathering Dec. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Balsam Moon Preserve around a simple campfire.

This is a time of year in the astronomical cycles of the earth’s orbit and axis tilt position where the northern hemisphere is turned farthest away from the sun, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year.  It marks the official beginning of winter, and of longer daylight to come.   

