About five years ago, the Walker American Legion Riders began assisting Northern Peace Funeral Home with the “Wreaths Across America” program. This program provides wreaths for each veteran’s gravesite for the holiday season.
When the program began locally, the Walker American Legion was able to buy shepherd’s hooks on which the wreaths were hung.
About two years ago, the Legion Riders encountered shipping and shortage problems with the wreaths that were coming from the northeastern U.S. They then decided to “shop local” and save money at the same time.
The year 2021 will be the third year of what is now called “Wreaths for Vets.” In the past, wreaths have been supplied and displayed at cemeteries in Walker, Laporte and Turtle Lake Township. Legion Riders Director Steve Hoopman hopes to extend the program to the Hackensack Cemetery in the near future.
The Legion Riders have a separate account for donations given to the “Wreaths for Vets.” As the program grows, the area expands and more veterans pass on, the need for funds grows every year.
Those who wish to donate to this cause can mail a check to:
Walker Legion Riders
PO Box 1551
Walker, MN 56484
Please designate”Wreaths for Vets” on your donation. Or drop off donations at Legion Post 134 Club Room, 407 Front St., Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.