This past weekend Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis (WHAN) had several wrestlers at the MNUSA State Tournament in Rochester, and several more attempting to qualify for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association Region Tournament.

At MNUSA WHAN had two state champions the first day of the tournament, including second-graders Wyatt Stangel and Chael Whitney. Stangel pinned every opponent on the way to his state title, while Whitney pinned his way to the finals where he won a 2-0 decision.

