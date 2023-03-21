This past weekend Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis (WHAN) had several wrestlers at the MNUSA State Tournament in Rochester, and several more attempting to qualify for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association Region Tournament.
At MNUSA WHAN had two state champions the first day of the tournament, including second-graders Wyatt Stangel and Chael Whitney. Stangel pinned every opponent on the way to his state title, while Whitney pinned his way to the finals where he won a 2-0 decision.
On day two of the MNUSA tournament Chase Whitney came out on top of his 19-wrestler bracket to give us our third state champion. He pinned his way to the finals and then won a 6-2 decision for the title.
Ella Henning followed up her fifth-place finish at the varsity State Tournament earlier this month by earning a State runner-up finish.
Grant Orton went 2-2 and fell short of placing.
On the third day of the tournament Kadin Martin made it to the semifinals where he was beaten by the eventual state champion. He was able to wrestleback for a fifth place finish.
Blake Orton went 1-2 before being eliminated from the tournament.
At the NYWA qualifiers, Cash Bullock won his District Tournament in Pelican Rapids Saturday.
Danny Holt and Jayson Kruchowski also won their District Tournament in Pequot Lakes Sunday. Logan Freeman took third, while Jaydon Kruchowski and Victor Schermerhorn finished in fourth.
Several wrestlers who have qualified will be representing WHAN at the NYWA Region Tournament in Bemidji Friday and Saturday.
