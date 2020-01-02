You might be forgiven if, at times during 2019, you’ve wondered if the world had gone crazy.
Whatever your take on national and international events, we can be thankful that our corner of the world hasn’t been quite like that!
As always, there have been tragedies and challenges, but there also have been stories of hard work and success, struggles and recovery, compassion and joy — which probably explains why so many people are proud to call the Leech Lake area “home.” Here are some highlights.
January
A $5,000 donation to Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, from Jim and Jan Ballenthin of Backus helped bolster the shelter’s efforts regarding animal advocacy.
Walker Legion Commander Murray Bright highlighted a group of Veterans that meet at the Legion, the “40 & 8.” They are active in the local community, focusing on scholarships for nursing students.
An early morning fire destroyed the Portage Brewery building. The popular local business had been open only two years when tragedy struck. Plans to rebuild are under way.
In sports news, the boys’ basketball team lost to Lakeview Christian and Cass Lake as a result of less than stellar play, while the girls’ basketball team rallied to overcome the Cass Lake-Bena girls team.
The Walker speech team placed fourth at an early season tournament in Grand Rapids.
February
Audrey’s Purple Dream ice-fishing tournament celebrated its 14th year. Memorializing the late Audrey Faye Piddle of Akeley, the fund-raising tournament has grown over the years to help combat cancer.
The second annual FrostFest survived incredibly cold weather. Featured activities were ice-golf and the Corey Medina and Brothers band, which played to help promote outdoor education and activities. This year’s funds go to help send local youth to Deep Portage’s summer camps.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) will add a third sports field on tower hill. The field will be adjacent to existing fields in unused space, for WHA sports teams and the community in the off season.
The Hackensack Lions Club gave $5,000 to Hackensack Fire and Rescue. Other Lions volunteer efforts included painting the Hackensack Library and fence around the city park, and Adopt-a-Highway.
March
The fire that destroyed Portage Brewery also affected two other businesses located across the street. Tiger Lily’s and Lundrigans both were damaged by smoke from the fire and had to close pending results from toxicity testing.
Walker city council delayed the north side improvement project to the city streets. It included improving underground utility, as well as street and drainage issues.
Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ hockey team gathered for the end of season banquet to recognize 10 graduating seniors and to give out awards. Several on the team received awards including Jensen Rice who was named as the team’s Hobey Baker Award recipient.
Leech Lake Band Chairman Faron Jackson, State District 5A Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji, and Cass County Commissioner Neal Gaalswyk offered testimony at the state Legislature in favor of increasing revenue returned to counties from sales tax generated at tribal casinos.
April
Beltrami Electric announced that Willow Damar of Walker has been selected as the cooperative’s 2019 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour representative.
Northwest Technical College gathered regional experts to examine the college’s engineering technology program and explore what changes the program could consider to better serve business and industry needs at an on campus listening session.
Highway Engineer Darrick Anderson announced that the department received a $7,500 grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The grant will be used to contract with a private applicator to apply herbicides to 4,100 acres of right-of-way infested with spotted knapweed, Canada thistle, wild pansy, common tansy and, for the first time, poison ivy.
A large group from the Laporte community attended last week’s school board meeting to express their displeasure with the possibility of co-oping sports with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School.
May
The Leech Lake Tribal College has been awarded a $493,000 National Science Foundation grant for outreach and distance education and to increase graduation rates in STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).
The Leech Lake ice pack relinquished its grip May 2, and Jacob Smith, a WHA student, was the grand winner of a kayak and paddle. Forty-four other people also guessed May 2 and got prizes.
Walker has been named a bronze level “Bicycle Friendly Community” by the League of American Bicyclists.
WHA’s Lady Wolves varsity softball team won the 2019 Upper Mississippi Conference and South Division Championships.
WHA Science teacher Debbie Peterson’s ornithology class spent a day at Deep Portage Conservation Center banding birds and collecting data.
June
The Kaderlik brothers, Jarvis and Matt, were repeat winners at the 11th Leech Lake Walleye Tournament with a two-day total of 35.21 pounds caught. The duo jumped from third to first to collect a $15,345 payday.
The WHA boys’ golf team won its second Section 6A title in three years, while girls’ golfer Justine Day qualified for State for the third straight year.
The annual Walker Area Pregnancy Center fundraising banquet held at Northern Lights Event Center attracted 320 guests, the most ever.
WHA School has been awarded Level 2 High Reliability Schools certification, for “effective teaching in every classroom.”
After being closed for nearly six months, Lundrigan’s Clothing of Walker will re-open June 28. The store’s interior and inventory were damaged by toxic smoke from the Portage Brewery fire in early January. Most of the interior had to be replaced and contaminated merchandise was discarded.
July
A crash between an ATV and a deer near Outing left a Maple Grove man seriously injured. David Gifford, 61, struck the deer causing the ATV to roll. He was transported to a Twin Cities hospital.
A new SuperOne Food Store and Walker Public Library were discussed at the Walker City Council meeting. The library board and city staff will move ahead with plans for a new library at the current site. The city and Miner’s Inc. have entered into a developer’s agreement to build a new SuperOne at the end of Tower Ave. along Hwy. 371.
Twenty-five members of the Texas 4000, the longest annual charity bike ride in the world, stopped overnight at Walker City Park.
Perfect summer weather plus groups like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Skillet and Train brought huge crowds to Moondance Jam 28.
Three new pickle ball courts have been dedicated at Walker City Park. Dave Cochran, who funded the project, received the thanks of pickleball enthusiasts July 22 at the official opening.
August
A new brewery and taproom may be coming to downtown Hackensack by summer 2020. Doug Toth and Sue Harrington Toth presented their proposal and request for licensing to the Hackensack City Council. They are finalizing purchase of a building on First Street North.
Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel in Cass Lake opened Aug. 8. The $50 million facility is the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s newest gaming operation. In May 2017 it was approved 1,244-31 by band members.
New games and activities have been added to the WHA Elementary Playground. Several games were painted on the new asphalt including “Mirror Me,” a variation of Simon Says, “Four Square,” and others.
Hackensack Chainsaw artist Chris Kuehn was again among the best at the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championships in Eau Claire Wis. Kuehn, who took first place last year, finished in third this year against US and international competitors.
September
The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley volleyball team opened the season with two impressive wins. In the season opener against Sebeka, WHA won 25-20, 25-0 and 25-15. Against Little Fork-Big Falls it was another straight set win, 25-10, 25-13 and 25-19.
“Cycling Without Age” is being proposed in Walker. Cass County SHIP, Walker Lions and May Creek Senior Living have joined forces to raise funds for a trishaw: a triobike taxi with electric assist and seating for two. The cycle will be used to give free rides to seniors. About $10,000 needs to be raised for the program.
Crop Artist Linda Paulsen of Hackensack not only took home a blue ribbon from the state fair, but received praise from the person whose image she created with seeds — Lin-Manuel Miranda, playwright and star of the hit Broadway musical, ‘Hamilton.”
WHA’s football team improved its record to 3-1 with a 20-7 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek. In a home game at Ostlund Field, the Wolves held their opponents scoreless in the first half.
October
The Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation awarded its first grant of $2,500 to WHA Schools. The grant will be used for a tutoring program where older students support and assist younger students with homework or other projects.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated the disappearance of Michelle Mae, age 35, of Outing. Mae’s vehicle, a black 2004 Jeep Liberty, was also missing. Several days later, the Jeep was located on property owned by Joshua Karajala of Swatara. Mae’s body was eventually found on the property and Karajala was arrested.
Zebra mussels have been found on a pontoon boat docked on Kabekona Bay for most of the summer. Several hundred of the invasive species were attached to the boat.
Angler, producer and promoter Chip Leer of Walker is one of three anglers and two organizations selected to be inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame in 2020.
November
The Department of Natural Resources emphasizes the importance of compliance with regulations related to chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild deer, including proper disposal of deer carcasses..
WHA School District voters easily passed the capital referendum levy that will fund technology improvements and district vehicle replacement, including school buses. Of 1,133 votes cast, 842 voted for the levy.
The WHA Wolves football team finished with a perfect 5-0 record in conference play and an overall record of 7-3. The team earned seven all-conference, five individual and three honorable mention awards.
A second-place finish in the Northwoods Conference and a deep run in the Section 5 Tournament resulted in honors and recognition for several WHA volleyball players. The team finished 6-1 in the conference and 24-7 overall. Five players received all-conference honors.
December
Eleven months after a fire gutted its brewery, Portage Brewing re-opens its doors Dec. 7. The Portage team has worked with architects from the Linden Group and local contractor Hidden Paradise Builders to build a taproom with a focus on increased production efficiencies and capacities and improved customer experience.
Next Innovations of Walker has acquired Quicor of Thief River Falls. Quicor is a leader in the lawn and garden industry, making high-quality shepherd hooks, planter stands and other yard and patio items. Next Innovations serves the garden, gift and gallery industries, offering attractive, decorative metal art products with an exclusive artisan twist.
Walker Police Chief Wayne Tennis and Officer Andy Erickson accepted a Shield 616 Angel body armor kit, donated by the Women of Hope and the Northeast Synod of the ELCA.
