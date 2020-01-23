A 9-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon in a farm accident on a rural Boy River farm.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said they received a report at 5:28 p.m. that a juvenile male had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid steer loader during a farming operation. Deputies and first responders arrived on scene, but the young boy was pronounced deceased on scene.
The boy has been identified as Marshall Bader, a student at Murphy Elementary School in Grand Rapids.
An autopsy was completed at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Assisting at the scene were Lake Country Responders, Remer Ambulance and Cass County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy Initiative.
