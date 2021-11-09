People can sign up for the bus to the Volleyball Tournament in the WHA Activities Office by noon Wednesday: $10 per seat, per day. The fan bus will drive down for Thursday’s game and return after the game. It will drive down Friday morning again.
You will need to sign up for each day, if you want to ride. Students in grades 7-12, as well as adults, may ride. If you are in grade 6 or younger, you must also have a paid adult ride with you to attend. (Note: the cost of the ticket to get into the tournament is not part of the $10 fee.) If any adults want to help chaperone the fan bus, they can ride free. Contact Travis Hensch for details: (218) 547-4216.
The fan bus will depart Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from the High School commons.
The Fan Bus will depart Friday at 10:15 a.m. from the High School commons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.