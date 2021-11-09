People can sign up for the bus to the Volleyball Tournament in the WHA Activities Office by noon Wednesday: $10 per seat, per day. The fan bus will drive down for Thursday’s game and return after the game. It will drive down Friday morning again.

You will need to sign up for each day, if you want to ride. Students in grades 7-12, as well as adults, may ride. If you are in grade 6 or younger, you must also have a paid adult ride with you to attend. (Note: the cost of the ticket to get into the tournament is not part of the $10 fee.) If any adults want to help chaperone the fan bus, they can ride free. Contact Travis Hensch for details: (218) 547-4216.

The fan bus will depart Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from the High School commons.

The Fan Bus will depart Friday at 10:15 a.m. from the High School commons.

