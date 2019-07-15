Hackensack American Legion Post 202 donated $500 to the Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest. Post 202 Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff (left) presents the check to Bill Kennedy for the weekly summer contest. The fishing contest is held every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 13. Photo submitted
