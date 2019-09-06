The best way to protect yourself and your family against the flu is to get vaccinated.
Essentia Health is providing two options to be vaccinated: by scheduling a 10-minute appointment at your local clinic or just stopping by during a Walk-In Flu Clinic. Minors must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.
“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from the flu,” said Kari Russell, RN, Infection Preventionist at Essentia Health. “Other precautions you should take include washing your hands regularly, covering your cough, and not going to work or school if you are sick.”
Russell explains, “An infected person can spread influenza when they cough, sneeze or just talk near others. They can also spread it by touching or sneezing on an object someone else touches later.”
Vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women. Here are a few things you can do to make the experience more comfortable for children:
Bring a comfort object, such as a favorite blanket or stuffed animal, something that will help your child feel comfortable and safe in the environment.
Use comfort positions of hugging your child chest to chest, chest to back, or in a side-seated position — all ways to have the child feel embraced and secure – while receiving an immunization.
Provide distractions, such as deep breathing or blowing bubbles.
The cost of a flu vaccine is covered by Medicare Part B, Medicaid and most private insurance companies. Minors must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.
Essentia Health clinics are offering 10-minute appointments at all locations: Baxter, Brainerd, Crosslake, Emily, Hackensack, Pequot Lakes, Pierz, Pillager, and Pine River. Options for flu vaccination will include: flu shots and a high dose flu shot option for those 65 and over. Call 218-828-7100 to schedule an appointment at the clinic nearest you.
Walk In Flu Clinics will be held at the following Essentia Health Clinics in October on the dates and times listed:
Hackensack Clinic
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1
Pequot Lakes Clinic
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31
Pine River Clinic
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.