ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) announces that Kevin Gish has been selected to serve as the Administrator of the future Bemidji Veterans Home, scheduled to open in mid-2023.

Gish has more than 30 years’ administrative and operational experience in healthcare including at United Healthcare Corporation, North Memorial Medical Center, North Country Regional Hospital, Essentia Health and Health Dimensions Group. He most recently provided executive leadership of critical access hospital campuses including nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics. Gish has been a Minnesota Licensed Nursing Home Administrator since 2011.

