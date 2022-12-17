ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) announces that Kevin Gish has been selected to serve as the Administrator of the future Bemidji Veterans Home, scheduled to open in mid-2023.
Gish has more than 30 years’ administrative and operational experience in healthcare including at United Healthcare Corporation, North Memorial Medical Center, North Country Regional Hospital, Essentia Health and Health Dimensions Group. He most recently provided executive leadership of critical access hospital campuses including nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics. Gish has been a Minnesota Licensed Nursing Home Administrator since 2011.
Gish is a graduate of Bemidji State University (bachelor’s degree) and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management (master’s degree in healthcare administration). He has lived in Bemidji since 1995 and is a native of Mahnomen, Minnesota.
Gish will be actively involved in the ongoing planning to complete construction and open the Bemidji Veterans Home in summer 2023. He will also be participating in the interviewing and selection of other Bemidji Veterans Homes leaders in the coming weeks and months.
Gish and his wife Mary are parents to two adult children and a yellow Lab. He enjoys fishing, hunting, taking care of his woods and hunting cabin, bicycling, and following both the Bemidji State and University of Minnesota hockey teams.
Until the Home opens next summer, Gish and his leader team will be working from a temporary community office space in the Westridge Commerce Center at 2300 24th Street NW, Suite 108, in Bemidji.
