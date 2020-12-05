CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Samuel Cole and Vanessa Oien announce the birth of their son, Gideon Samuel Cole, who arrived at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 6, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 4 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

