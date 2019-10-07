CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Stephanie Lof announces the birth of her son, Shawn Roger Lof, who arrived at 1:37 p.m. Sept. 20, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Brandon and Erika Hemenway announce the birth of their daughter, Henlee Marie Hemenway, who arrived at 4:54 a.m. September 24, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Zachary and Allison Steffen announce the birth of their son, William David Steffen, who arrived at 6:22 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

