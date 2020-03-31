CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Marcus and Connie announce the birth of their daughter, Thadia June, who arrived at 4:46 p.m. March 4, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.
Dianna Noland announces the birth of her daughter, Francyne Jo Noland, who arrived at 9:54 a.m. March 13, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
Tyler Breitweser and Regina Gartner announce the birth of their son, Henry Bennett Breitweser, who arrived at 11:30 a.m. March 16, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
