CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Marcus and Connie announce the birth of their daughter, Thadia June, who arrived at 4:46 p.m. March 4, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

Dianna Noland announces the birth of her daughter, Francyne Jo Noland, who arrived at 9:54 a.m. March 13, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Tyler Breitweser and Regina Gartner announce the birth of their son, Henry Bennett Breitweser, who arrived at 11:30 a.m. March 16, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

