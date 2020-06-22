CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Bo Hoefs and Greta Hensel announce the birth of their daughter, Nora Lynn Hoefs,who arrived at 9:11 p.m. June 1, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Cory Bergeson and Jessica Stafford announce the birth of their son, Charles Allen Bergeson, who arrived at 4:59 p.m. June 8, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

