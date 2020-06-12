CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Jordan Eischens and Jess Schmitz announce the birth of their daughter, Nora Grace Eischens, who arrived at 7:58 p.m. May 20, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Thomas Cash and Shauntel Clark announce the birth of their son, Dakodah Lee Cash, who arrived at 10 p.m. May 26, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and measured 20.7 inches in length.

Russell and Tasha Smith announce the birth of their son, Joseph Haris Smith, who arrived at 6:20 a.m. June 1, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

