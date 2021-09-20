CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Mark and Karly Cobb announce the birth of their son, Ty Alan Cobb, who arrived at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 24, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and measured 22 inches in length.

Zachary Harding and Clistia Lundula announce the birth of their daughter, Harlowe Micheal Harding, who arrived at 5:52 a.m. Aug. 27, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

Kasey Tyge and Jessica Petrie announce the birth of their son, Mason Everett Tyge, who arrived at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Cole and Cassie Schoon announce the birth of their son, Rowan Joseph Schoon, who arrived at 7:38 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and measured 22 inches in length.

