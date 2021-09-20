CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Mark and Karly Cobb announce the birth of their son, Ty Alan Cobb, who arrived at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 24, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and measured 22 inches in length.
Zachary Harding and Clistia Lundula announce the birth of their daughter, Harlowe Micheal Harding, who arrived at 5:52 a.m. Aug. 27, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.
Kasey Tyge and Jessica Petrie announce the birth of their son, Mason Everett Tyge, who arrived at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
Cole and Cassie Schoon announce the birth of their son, Rowan Joseph Schoon, who arrived at 7:38 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and measured 22 inches in length.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.