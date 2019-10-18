CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Ryan and Lauren Daley announce the birth of their son, Connor Ryan Daley, who arrived at 6:17 p.m. Oct. 10. He weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces and measured 22.5 inches in length.
Stephen Lockwood and Bianca Trenholm announce the birth of their daughter, Jerri Marie Lockwood, who arrived at 11:03 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches in length.
Tyson Keezer and Maya Post announce the birth of their son, Oliver Keezer, who arrived at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019. He weighed 4 pounds 8 ounces.
Nick and Kristen Richter announce the birth of their daughter, Ada Jane Frances Richter,who arrived at 8:12 a.m. Oct. 14, 2019. She weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.
