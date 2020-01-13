CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Tyler and Ashley Simpson announce the birth of their son, Roman Vincent Simpson, who arrived at 12:38 a.m. Dec. 31, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 6.9 ounces and measured 20.6 inches in length.

Alan and Heather Culbertson announce the birth of their daughter, Aleah Marie Culbertson, who arrived at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

