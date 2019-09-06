CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Jonathan and Sarah Frieden announce the birth of their daughter, Saige Ulmer Frieden, who arrived at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 26, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
Lance and Jamie Artmann announce the birth of their daughter, Freya Maureen Ann Artmann, who arrived at 5:43 p.m. Aug. 27, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and measured 18.5 inches in length.
