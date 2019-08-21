CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Dustin Engelke and Victoria Lau announce the birth of their daugher, Isabell Grace Engelke at 4:58 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Riley and Mariah Deitchler announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Jayne Dietchler at 4:35 a.m. Aug. 10, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20.7 inches.

Kyle and Brianna Anderson announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Ruth,  at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 8, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 0.1 ounce and measured 19.7 inches.

