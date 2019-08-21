CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Dustin Engelke and Victoria Lau announce the birth of their daugher, Isabell Grace Engelke at 4:58 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches.
Riley and Mariah Deitchler announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Jayne Dietchler at 4:35 a.m. Aug. 10, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20.7 inches.
Kyle and Brianna Anderson announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Ruth, at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 8, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 0.1 ounce and measured 19.7 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.