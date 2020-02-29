CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Craig and Angela Turnow announce the birth of their daughter, Elena Turnow, who arrived at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

Tyler and Jennifer Sjolin announce the birth of their daughter, Vivian May Sjolin, who arrived at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 23, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

