Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School sent a delegation of students to Washington, D.C. for the American Indian and Alaska Native Youth Summit held the week of Feb. 10. The Close Up program provided the opportunity for students from different tribal communities to connect with one another in order to create a network of politically active and informed Native youth. The summit took place during the National Congress of American Indians Executive Council’s Winter Session, allowing opportunities for interaction with tribal leaders as they advocate for issues impacting Indian Country. In addition to onsite study visits to memorials and government agencies, students participated in workshops where they learned about and discussed the historic relationship between Native Nations and the U.S. government. Students also talked about current issues challenging Indian Country, including youth suicide, housing, and addiction. Additionally, students develop Tribal Action Initiatives where they worked wi…