CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Justin and Kali Mitteness announce the birth of their daughter, Janey Elaine Mitteness, who arrived at 9:37 a.m. June 14, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

