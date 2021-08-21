CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Brandon Rousu and Taylor Mountjoy announce the birth of their son, Colt Taner Rousu, who arrived at 10:46 a.m. Aug. 12, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 20.5 inches in length.

