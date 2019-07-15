CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

James and Cassandra Chapman announce the birth of their son, Brian James Chapman, who arrived at 8:16 a.m. June 27, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Natalie and Michael Gartner announce the birth of their son, Waylon Robert Gartner, who arrived at 8:17 a.m. July 5, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 6.9 ounces. and measured 20.3 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments