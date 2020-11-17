CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Jamie and Jessica Kruchowski announce the birth of their daughter, Justina Paige Kruchowski, who arrived at 5:16 a.m. Oct. 21, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. 

Bailey Johnson and Ellie Kirchner announce the birth of their daughter, Alaysia Bea Johnson, who arrived at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 23, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

AJ and Ashley May announce the birth of their son, Maverick A. May, who arrived at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Rick and Amanda Semmler announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Phyllis Semmler, who arrived at 1:38 a.m. Nov. 2, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Mike and Andrea Makela announce the birth of their son, Rory Michael Makela, who arrived at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.

David and Mackenzie Pearson announce the birth of their son, Shepard Wylde Pearson, who arrived at 1 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 19 inches in length. 

