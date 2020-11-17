CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Jamie and Jessica Kruchowski announce the birth of their daughter, Justina Paige Kruchowski, who arrived at 5:16 a.m. Oct. 21, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.
Bailey Johnson and Ellie Kirchner announce the birth of their daughter, Alaysia Bea Johnson, who arrived at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 23, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
AJ and Ashley May announce the birth of their son, Maverick A. May, who arrived at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.
Rick and Amanda Semmler announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Phyllis Semmler, who arrived at 1:38 a.m. Nov. 2, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.
Mike and Andrea Makela announce the birth of their son, Rory Michael Makela, who arrived at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 4, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
David and Mackenzie Pearson announce the birth of their son, Shepard Wylde Pearson, who arrived at 1 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 19 inches in length.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.