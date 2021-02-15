CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Nathaniel Walker and Arriana Cotten announce the birth of their daughter, Lyla Willow Walker, who arrived at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Jazmyne Glinnon announces the birth of her son, Matthew James Glinnon, who arrived at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 5. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Tabitha Dick announces the birth of her son, Isaiah Daniel Moore, who arrived at 8:04 a.m. Feb. 5. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Jonah Childrey and Star Sip announce the birth of their daughter, Jezra Rane Sip Childrey, who arrived at 12:52 a.m. Feb. 7. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

