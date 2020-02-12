Pictured are 31 of the 34 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis wrestlers who were on the mat Feb. 1 at the annual Walker Youth Wrestling Tournament. There were 230 wrestlers in K-6 who competed — the largest attendance in at least three years. Seventeen of the young Wolves competed for the first time at the tournament as they compiled a 42-28 record with several winning trophies and taking the top three spots in their age and weight class. “A lot of the younger guys did really well, as did our older wrestlers. This was a good showing for our wrestlers,” said volunteer Coach Pat Wood (back right), who is assisted by Nick Fisher (back left).