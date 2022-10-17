CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Justin and Haley Moody announce the birth of their son, Milo Kenneth Moody, who arrived at 7:54 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and measured 21 inches in length.

