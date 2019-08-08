CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Levi Mutch and Kourtney Andreas announce the birth of their son, Brantley Richard Mutch, who arrived at 5:36 p.m. July 15, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

William Berggren and Kayla Kollar-Burkholder announce the birth of their son, Castiel King Berggren, who arrived at 3:39 a.m. July 17, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Tara Bourcy announces the birth of her son, Gage Curtis Larson, who arrived at 5:01 p.m. July 27, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and measured 19.9 inches in length.

Nickeem Lawrence and Shelbi Kline announce the birth of their daughter, Nala Mae-Grace Lawrence, who arrived at 12:15 p.m. July 29, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length..

