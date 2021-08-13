CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Bryce and Brooke Nilson announce the birth of their son, Owen Drake Nilson, who arrived at 5:32 p.m. July 15, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Jason and Amanda Walker announce the birth of their daughter, Eretria Aelyn Faith Walker, who arrived at 12:02 a.m. July 26, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Devin and Hanna Haegeman announce the birth of their daughter, Marcella Dorothy Irene, who arrived at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 1, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Joel and Sarah Newton announce the birth of their daughter, Katherine Ann Michelle, who arrived at 7:17 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021. She weighed 9 pounds 9 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

Joseph and Amanda Holsapple announce the birth of their daughter, Aliyah Marie who arrived at 1:04 a.m. Aug. 9. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Levi and Andrea Yliniemi announce the birth of their daughter, Kenly Renee Yliniemi who arrived at 2:21 a.m. Aug. 5. She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments