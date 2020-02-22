CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Kasey and Cassie Kurtz announce the birth of their son, Christian John Kurtz, who arrived at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

