CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Eric and Candaice Eischens announce the birth of their son, Eric Thomas Eischens, who arrived at 5:45 a.m. Feb. 28, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Gage Savage and Jeanna Wizner announce the birth of their daughter, Louise Ann Savage, who arrived at 1:42 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Josh and Lisa Whirley announce the birth of their son, Ivar Joshua Whirley, who Ivar arrived at 2:23 a.m. March 1, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches in length.

