CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Brandon and Tasha Kloepfel announce the birth of their son, Ezra Levi Kloepfel, who arrived at 8:03 a.m. July 17, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

