CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Harlan Reece and Dalas Rogers announce the birth of their son, Dakota A.L. Rogers, who arrived at 12 a.m. Aug. 7, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.
Ryan Burnos and Malayza Lydell announce the birth of their daughter, Nova Lee Burnos, who arrived at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and measured 18.5 inches in length.
Adam Keezer and Mikayla Snyder announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Lee Keezer, who arrived at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
Brittany Burkholder announces the birth of her son, Dean Andrew Burkholder, who arrived at 2:07 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
Tyler and Treal Butler announce the birth of their son, Theodore Boe Butler, who arrived at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 23, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and measured 19 inches in length.
