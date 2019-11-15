CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids
Josh and Kaitlin Popanda announce the birth of their son, Rowan Timothy Popanda, who arrived at 1:28 p.m. Nov. 4, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.
Josh and Jessica Rohloff announce the birth of their son, Konnor James Rohloff, who arrived at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.
Thomas Goodman and Skyler Kennelly announce the birth of their daughter, Nova Ann Jeanette Kennelly, who arrived at 8:25 a.m. Nov. 7, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.