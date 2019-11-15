CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Josh and Kaitlin Popanda announce the birth of their son, Rowan Timothy Popanda, who arrived at 1:28 p.m. Nov. 4, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

Josh and Jessica Rohloff announce the birth of their son, Konnor James Rohloff, who arrived at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 6, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

Thomas Goodman and Skyler Kennelly announce the birth of their daughter, Nova Ann Jeanette Kennelly, who arrived at 8:25 a.m. Nov. 7, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

