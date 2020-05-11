CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

William French and Jessi Zimmerman announce the birth of their son, Ryder Oden French, who arrived at 8:16 a.m. April 30, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

