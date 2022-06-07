CHI-St. Joseph’s Area Health Services — Park Rapids

Aron and Kelsey Goraczkowski announce the birth of their daughter, Grace Lee Goraczkowski, who arrived at 7:42 p.m. May 24, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and measured 20.75 inches in length.

